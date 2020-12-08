PlusFinancial Times
Rahul Gandhi urges people to support Bharat Bandh

PTI
Dec 8, 2020 / 02:00 PM IST
Farmers listen to a speaker on a blocked highway as they attend a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad. (File image: Reuters)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to support the Bharat Bandh call given by farmer leaders and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop "stealing" from farmers.

Gandhi and the Congress party are supporting the farmers' agitation and they have demanded a repeal of the three farm laws.

The Congress is openly supporting the Bharat Bandh and has joined the protests by holding dharnas and demonstrations across the country.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on Bharat Bandh

"Modi ji, stop stealing from farmers. All fellow citizens know that today is Bharat Bandh. Make our food growers' struggle successful by fully supporting it," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
TAGS: #Bharat Bandh #Congress #Current Affairs #farm bill #farm law #Farmers protest #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Dec 8, 2020 02:00 pm

