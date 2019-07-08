App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 07:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

Gandhi will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said July 8.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on July 10, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election.

He will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said July 8.

In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes.

Gandhi had represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.

He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

 

First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:22 pm

tags #Amethi #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Rahul Gandhi #Uttar Pradesh

