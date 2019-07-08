Rahul Gandhi to visit Amethi on July 10

Gandhi will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said July 8.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Amethi on July 10, his first visit after losing the parliamentary constituency to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recently-held general election.
He will be attending a party workers meeting there, sources said July 8.
In a historic poll battle, Irani defeated Gandhi in his bastion by more than 52,000 votes.
Gandhi had represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999.
He is currently a Member of Parliament from Wayanad constituency in Kerala.
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 07:22 pm