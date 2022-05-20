 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rahul Gandhi to interact with students at Cambridge University

May 20, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with students at the Cambridge University in London on May 23 and address them on 'India at 75'.

The former Congress chief will also interact with the Indian diaspora and will speak on 'Ideas for India' at an event on Friday, May 20, the party said.

"Sh. Rahul Gandhi will address and interact at Cambridge University on 'India at 75’, the challenges and way ahead for a resilient-modern India. "Sh. Gandhi shall also speak on 'Ideas for India' Conference at London and interact with Indian diaspora on what the present and future holds,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

Gandhi has had a series of interactions with students of many foreign universities in the past few months.

first published: May 20, 2022 09:03 am
