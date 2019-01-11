App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi says had 'excellent meeting' with VP & PM of UAE

During the meeting, the Congress president was accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda and party leader Milind Deora.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rahul Gandhi said he had an "excellent meeting" with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during which the Congress president assured him that he was committed to an even stronger bilateral ties.

Gandhi, who is on his maiden visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), discussed with the ruler of Dubai the continued bilateral relations in the 21st century.

"This evening I had an excellent meeting with the Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE, @HHShkMohd, the architect of modern Dubai. The bonds between India & the UAE have stood the test of time. I am committed to helping build an even stronger relationship between our countries," the Congress party said in a tweet.

During the meeting, the Congress president was accompanied by Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda and party leader Milind Deora.

"Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai @HHShkMohd presents Congress President @RahulGandhi with copies of his books after their meeting," it said.

"Congress President @RahulGandhi meets with Vice President & Prime Minister of UAE @HHShkMohd to discuss continued relations between both countries in the 21st century," the Congress said.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 09:13 pm

