MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

Rahul Gandhi rejects govt charges on Parliament disruption, says Opposition united on Pegasus

Rahul Gandhi rejected the government's charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.

PTI
July 28, 2021 / 02:48 PM IST
File image of Rahul Gandhi (Image: Shutterstock)

File image of Rahul Gandhi (Image: Shutterstock)


Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said the Opposition was united in demanding a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row in Parliament in the presence of the prime minister or the home minister.

He rejected the government's charges over the disruption of Parliament and said the Opposition was only fulfilling its responsibility.

He also attacked the government over the Pegasus snooping row, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit of 'hitting the soul of India's democracy'.
The voice of Opposition was being suppressed in Parliament, he alleged.


"We are only asking if the government bought Pegasus and snooped upon Indians."


"We are not disturbing Parliament, we are only fulfilling our responsibility," he said.

He also said the Pegasus row "for us is an issue of nationalism, treason". "This is not a matter of privacy. It is an anti-national work." He said the Opposition was united over the issue.

The government has been rejecting all Opposition charges over the issue.
PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #parliament monsoon session. #Pegasus snooping issue #Rahul Gandhi
first published: Jul 28, 2021 02:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.