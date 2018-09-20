Rahul Gandhi in Sagwara: What the south Rajasthan town holds for BJP and Congress

Sounding the poll bungle in southern Rajasthan, Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressed Sagwara town in the state’s Dungarpur district on September 20 — almost exactly a month after Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje held a rally in the town on August 22.

Addressing representatives from the 45-lakh tribal population of the region, Rahul said he wants to see a day when "at the back of your mobile phone, it is written Made in Rajasthan, Made in Dungarpur."

Attacking PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi coined a new slogan during his rally: "Gali gali me shor hai, Hindustan ka chowkidar chor hai."

Sagwara has come to attain importance in the state, considering that it is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates, and has changed hands from being a Congress stronghold to a town from where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in 2008, launched its takeover of the tribal constituencies of southern Rajasthan.

A part of Dungarpur district — consisting of the Aspur, Chorasi, Sagwara and Dungarpur assembly seats, the town was the only one that the saffron party had managed to wrest from Congress in 2008, a region the party considered its citadel.

The tables, however, turned in 2013 when BJP managed to sweep the entire district. In April, the BJP-led central government also approved the inclusion of the district into the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which guarantees more autonomy to tribal areas and includes the area as a part of the Tribal Sub-Scheme benefits.

The town — and the tribal districts, which border north Gujarat — also hold an emotive value for Rahul Gandhi, since the mortal remains of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of Som-Mahi rivers, about 25 kilometres from the venue of his meeting.

Including the party’s win in Dungapur district, BJP in 2013 had managed to win 14 of the 16 tribal seats in this region. That was despite Ashok Gehlot, the then chief minister, launching a Rs 1,200-crore railway project with the intention of connecting the region to other areas of the state.

In her address in August, Raje had focused on the meltdown of administration in the region. “A chief minister should not come down to villages for these day-to-day administrative problems. But we have decided to because we saw that the administration is in tatters,” she had said.

At the end of her 14-minute speech, Raje had made government officials in the audience promise to the crowd that they would buck up and work for the people. “Say yes. If you don’t, you will have to face these people on the streets,” she had said.