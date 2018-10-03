App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2018 11:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, questions his silence

Gandhi tweeted in Hindi that when fuel and gas prices are on the boil and there is an outcry in the public, till when the prime minister will be on silent mode.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the rupee fell to a new low against USD and questioned his silence on the matter. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi that when fuel and gas prices are on the boil and there is an outcry in the public, till when the prime minister will be on silent mode.

"The rupee has crossed the 73 mark and price rise is causing an outcry. Fuel and gas prices are on fire and the markets are scurrying. Till when will the 56-inch chest be on 'silent mode'," he tweeted and asked what happened to the promise of 'achche din'.

The rupee Wednesday plunged by 43 paise to breach the historic low of 73 level as soaring crude oil prices fuelled worries over capital outflows and widening current account deficit.

The domestic currency closed at a record low of 73.34, down by 43 paise or 0.59 percent at the interbank foreign exchange here.
First Published on Oct 3, 2018 10:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.