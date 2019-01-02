App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2019 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rafale ruckus in Parliament: Who said what during the debate in Lok Sabha

Here are some of the top quotes from the discussion in the Lok Sabha

Representative image
The Rafale debate raged in Parliament on January 2, with Rahul Gandhi leading the Congress charge against the government.

The discussion came on the background of an alleged tape of Goa Health Minister from the Cabinet Meeting quoting Goa Chief Minister and former Defence Minister, Manohar Parrikar, saying, “I have the Rafale files in my flat... in my bedroom".

Here are some of the top quotes from the discussion in the Lok Sabha:

"The Air Force wanted 126 aircraft. The question is — why was this demand changed to 36?" Rahul Gandhi asked in Parliament.

When asked if he could play the tape in the House, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan denied permission to Gandhi, after which the Congress president backed down.

"I understand they (BJP) are terrified… So, I will not play the tape," Gandhi said.

"He [PM Modi] doesn't have the guts to come to Parliament to confront, Defence Minister hides behind AIADMK MPs and PM hides in his room," Gandhi said after Lok Sabha was adjourned for a short while.

Gandhi concluded his address by demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Rafale deal.

The only language they (Gandhi family) understand in money: Arun Jaitley 

Responding to the Congress president's allegations, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the nation was "utterly disappointed" by Gandhi's address since they thought that something new would be presented but was not.

"... whatever Rahul Gandhi has said is false as per the Supreme Court order. When the SC gives a verdict, it is considered as the last word," Jaitley said.

"He (Rahul Gandhi) manufactured a conversation between him and the former French President. Today, he repeated the same," Jaitley said.

Mimicking Gandhi's use of abbreviations for names, Jaitley said:

"When Rahul was young, was he playing in the lap of 'Q'? It’s a name that has featured frequently in corrupt deals. Why were letters dated from 2008 referring to Mrs Gandhi, ‘R’ and Italian lady written? This is because the only language they understand is money. What is the National Herald case? It’s a case where members of Gandhi family are out on bail," Jaitley said.

"If the fingers point at you in AugustaWestland, National Herald and Bofors, then it is a bit too much. Today, they have the audacity to raise an allegation against us," the Finance Minister added.

When members started flying paper planes inside the Parliament, Speaker Mahajan provided comic relief by asking them if they did not have the chance to play with paper planes as kids.
Disclaimer: Reliance Defence has denied any wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
First Published on Jan 2, 2019 03:37 pm

