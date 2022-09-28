R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General of India

Senior Advocate R Venkataramani

The central government has appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the 15th Attorney General of India for a period of three years.

Venkataramani will succeed 91-year-old K K Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30.

The development comes days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined to return as India's Attorney General from October 1.

"There is no particular reason but thought about the offer again and declined it," news agency ANI quoted Rohatgi as saying.

The central government had offered the post of AGI to Rohatgi earlier this month to succeed Venugopal.

Rohatgi was the AGI from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017 and then re-appointed as the top law officer of the country for three months on June 29.

Meet the new Attorney General of India:

Venkataramani has over 4 decades of legal practice and has formerly served as member of the Law Commission of India.

He joined the chambers of late Constitutional expert PP Rao in 1979 and was designated as senior advocate by Supreme Court in 1997.

Later, he also served as special senior counsel for various Central government departments in Supreme Court, High Courts from 2004 to 2010.

He also appeared as SC's counsel in matters pertaining to the service conditions of employees of the Court.

Further, the newly-appointed AG has served as the court's receiver in Amrapali case and also appeared in recent Hijab row case in SC.

The Attorney General is the Indian government's chief legal advisor, and is its principal Advocate before the Supreme Court of India. The appointment is done by the President of India.

The Attorney General must be a person qualified to be appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court. Hence, they must have been a judge of a high court for five years or an advocate of a high court for ten years, or an eminent jurist in the opinion of the President.