Quit India Movement's spirit energised youth of nation: PM Modi

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 11:16 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement's spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947.

"Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism," Modi tweeted on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation, the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
#Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Quit India movement
first published: Aug 9, 2021 11:10 am

