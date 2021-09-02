'Queerphobia' being reaffirmed in medical courses; necessary changes need to be made, notes Madras HC

Representative Image

In a victory for the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQIA+) community, the Madras High Court acknowledged the 'queerphobia' and discrimination present in medical courses of the country. The court observed that these courses are reaffirming notions of queerphobia and stated that the curriculum needed a revamp to be brought up to date.

In a court order dated August 31, the High Court came down heavily on conversion therapies employed by medical professionals to purportedly cure non-normative gender and sexual identities of persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.

The court issued an order to the National Medical Commission and the Indian Psychiatric Society to submit reports on how they would ensure to prevent this from happening again.

The court also directed the police to amend its conduct rules to ensure that activists and other members of non-governmental organisations working with LGBTQ persons are also protected from police harassment, Bar and Bench reported.

The judgment was rendered in a plea by a lesbian couple seeking protection from their relatives.

The court had earlier suggested comprehensive measures to sensitise society and various branches of the State, including the police and the judiciary to remove prejudices against the LGBTQIA+ community and to ensure that they are brought into the mainstream of society.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh who passed the order referred to a report filed by Dr Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, a transwoman, that noted 'queerphobia' – prejudicial and abusive attitudes and behaviours directed at the LGBT community – was rampant in medical education.

Gummaraju’s report stated that the curriculum of undergraduate forensic medicine described 'sodomy', 'lesbianism' and 'oral sex' as sexual offences, and 'transvestism' (cross-dressing) as a 'sexual perversion'.

During the hearing, the judge was informed of a case study wherein a psychiatrist prescribed antidepressants and erectile dysfunction drugs to a gay man and referred him for cognitive behavioural therapy.

Justice Venkatesh responded by saying this case study clearly exhibited ignorance on the part of the doctor who was even aware that there is no “cure” for gender identity. He noted that this lack of knowledge on the part of the psychiatrist was directly attributable to the course that was undergone by him and which was yet to be revamped and brought up to date.

"These are ways and means adopted by professionals under the guise of conversion therapy. Prescribing anti-depressants and erectile dysfunction drugs to a person and referring them into cognitive behavioural therapy as “remedy” to their gender identity and sexuality is nothing but conversion “therapy”, camouflaged as medical and mental health support", he said as quoted by Bar and Bench.