Queen Elizabeth II: When is her state funeral and how will it proceed

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-serving monarch.

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, is expected to take place in less than two weeks, with the Buckingham Palace yet to confirm the date, the BBC reported.

According to The Telegraph, it is expected to take place on September 19.

The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey in London, where coronations have historically taken place.

Queen Elizabeth passed away at her Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8. She was 96.

In the coming days, her coffin will be taken from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh -- her official residence in Scotland.

From there, the coffin will be carried to the St Giles' Cathedral, where the public will be allowed to pay respects to her.

Once more, the coffin will travel, this time to the Buckingham palace. There it will lay at rest before being taken to Westminster Hall four days before the funeral.

On the day of the funeral, the Queen's coffin will be carried on the Royal Navy's State Gun Carriage to Westminster Abbey from Westminster Hall. Her family members will walk behind the coffin.



Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be carried from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey on the State Gun Carriage pulled by Royal Navy sailors. The carriage is maintained at HMS Excellent and was last used for Lord Mountbatten's funeral in 1979. pic.twitter.com/aSl2mLRXyo

— U.S. Naval Institute (@NavalInstitute) September 9, 2022

The Queen's funeral service will be attended by world leaders. The ceremony will be televised and Britain will observe two minutes of silence in her memory, The Guardian reported.

After the funeral, her coffin will be carried to the Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place. She will be laid to rest at St George’s chapel.