Queen Elizabeth II: Looking back on her milestones

Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 on September 8, uniting the whole world in mourning. She is being remembered as a stalwart and constant presence in a rapidly-changing world.

As the world grieves her loss, we look back on the major events of her life:

Her Commonwealth speech in 1947

In her broadcast from Cape Town on her 21st birthday, Queen Elizabeth vowed to dedicate her life to the service of the Commonwealth.

"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong," she had said in the iconic address.

Coronation in 1953

At 25, she became queen following the death of her father King George VI. Her coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey in London on June 2.

25 years of her reign

The year 1977 marked the silver jubilee of Queen' rule. There were celebrations throughout the UK and the Commonwealth. The Queen herself set out on large-scale tours of the UK to celebrate the milestone.

Annus horribilis

The year 1992 was a difficult one for the royal family, with the Queen herself referring to it as "annus horribilis".

That year, three of her children -- Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne -- separated from their spouses. On top of that, the royal residence at Windsor was damaged in a fire.

Golden Jubilee

In 2002, the Queen marked 50 years on the throne. One of the highlights of the grand celebration was the Jubilee weekend, during which musical concerts took place in the gardens of the Buckingham Palace. Performers at the events included Paul McCartney, Bryan Adams, Sir Elton John and Dame Shirley Bassey.

Spectacular fireworks shows and church services also formed part of the jubilation.

The Queen's 80th birthday

The British monarch celebrated her 80th birthday in 2006 meeting crowds in Windsor and attending a private family dinner. On a public level, her birthday was marked with Trooping the Colour ceremony, a flypast and a celebratory rifle salute.

The Queen celebrated two birthdays every year -- her actual birthday in April and an official one in June.

Queen Elizabeth turns 90

On her 9oth birthday in 2016, a traditional three-day celebration took in the United Kingdom. There was a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral and a parade at The Mall in London.

Platinum Jubilee

A four-day celebration was held in June 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

Her 70th wedding anniversary

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary in November 2017. She lost him four years later in 2021.