Queen Elizabeth II death: 'Operation Unicorn', not 'London Bridge', to be followed

As the news of Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II's demise was stated by the Buckingham Palace late evening on September 8, the so-called plan of action dubbed as ''Operation Unicorn'' and not “Operation London Bridge", will now be set in motion, reported news agency AFP.

There were special provisions if the monarch died when she was in Scotland, called "Operation Unicorn", AFP reported . The unicorn is the national animal of Scotland and forms part of the royal coat of arms, along with the lion of England.

However, aspects of Operation London Bridge were already activated, such as BBC presenters wearing black and channels switching to rolling news.

To make it clear, Operation London Bridge (also known by its code phrase London Bridge Is Down) is the plan for what will happen in the United Kingdom on and immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It includes planning for the announcement of her death, the period of official mourning, and the details of her state funeral.

The plan was set in 1960s and carries a detailed instructions on how to handle the first 10 days after Her Majesty’s passing, ensuring a smooth transition of the throne to her eldest son, Prince Charles — who automatically becomes king now.

The Herald newspaper reported that the term Operation Unicorn was first used in the Edinburgh parliament's online papers in 2017, envisaging huge numbers arriving in Scotland if that was where the monarch died.

According to reports, Parliamentary business will be immediately suspended and politicians will prepare a motion of condolence and get ready for a state funeral.

Members of the public will sign a book of condolence at the parliament at Holyrood.

Meantime, the news of the passing will be displayed outside Buckingham Palace, the royal residence and all flags across the UK will be lowered to half-staff. The BBC (British Broadcasting Corporation), which is the national broadcaster of the United Kingdom, will activate an alarm for national emergencies.

In September last year, leaked documents revealed for the first time the extent of the massive “operation" that will be launched in the hours and days after Elizabeth’s death — which will be referred to as “D-Day". However, the Guardian noted that the plans have been repeatedly re-evaluated and updated over the years, which means Operation London Bridge may have had last-minute changes.

The New York Post stated that if unchanged, the Queen’s death will be referred to internally as “D-Day,” the military term for a major new operation — most famously, the 1944 Allied invasion of Normandy heralding the end of World War II.

The day following her death will be “D+1,” until her funeral on “D+10,” which will be declared a “Day of National Mourning,” according to the plans.

Queen Elizabeth II, the world's oldest monarch, passed away on September 8, hours after it was reported that her medical condition had deteriorated.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the official Twitter handle of the Royal Family posted.

The Queen's body will be placed on the Royal Train at Waverley station in Edinburgh for a journey down the east coast mainline to London.

