World leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II: ‘She defined an era’

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96 on September 8, and the world came together to mourn her.

Heads of state, MPs, business leaders and big names from the showbiz industry remembered how the Queen was a steadying presence in a constantly changing world.

British newly-appointed Prime Minister Liz Truss said the Queen was the rock on which modern Britain was built.

"In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime and service," Truss added.

Truss' predecessor Boris Johnson said the day of the Queen's death was the saddest for his country.

He reflected on how the Queen modernised monarchy. "She had a unique and simple power to make us happy," Johnson added. "That is why we loved her."

The UK's former prime minister Tony Blair said: “We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British."

Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak thanked the Queen for a "lifetime of service to our country".

United States President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden said people around the world felt a personal connection with the Queen.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock of alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States," they added. "She defined an era."

Vice President Kamala Harris said the Queen lived "an incredible life of service" and had a deep impact on countless lives and historic events.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered the Queen as a "stalwart of our times".

Canada's Justin Trudeau said: "She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history."

Australian premier Anthony Albanese said only few had known a world without Queen Elizabeth II.

"Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amid rapid change," he added. "She exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm."

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said he was honoured to have met the Queen.

"I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people," he added.





Google's Sundar Pichai said: "Her steadfast leadership and public service have been a constant through many of our lifetimes. She will be missed."





Legendary singer-songwriter Paul McCartney, posted on Instagram: "God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace."

Iconic singer Elton John said the Queen led Britain through its " greatest and darkest moments" with grace and caring warmth.