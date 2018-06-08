QS University Rankings: IIT-Bombay leaves IIT-Delhi behind in world university rankings

In the recently released QS University Rankings, the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B), has moved up 17 places and is rated as India’s top institution with a worldwide ranking of 162. It is now 10 ranks above IIT, Delhi (IIT-D) which stands at 172 and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore at 170, according to a report by The Times of India.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds Limited ranks the world’s 1000 best universities from 85 countries using various parameters. The top three universities namely, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University, and Harvard University have retained their positions from last year. The position of the highest-rated University in the world is retained by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for the seventh year in succession.

In these rankings released late on Wednesday night, the overall performance of most Indian Universities has shown improvement. IITB has shown a significant rise in the QS rankings in the last two years. In 2016, IIT-B was ranked at 219 and rose 40 positions to 179th rank in 2017. This year it surpassed IIT-D and was ranked the top-rated university in India.

Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Human Resource Development attributed the success of Indian Universities to the ‘relentless work by premier institutions’ and said, “The positive performance by India’s most prominent institutions is symptomatic of a successful year for the country’s higher education system; 24 universities feature from India, of which seven have improved their rank, nine remain stable and five are newly-ranked.”