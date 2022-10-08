English
    Pyramids of melons, tractor: Vladimir Putin's gifts from world leaders on 70th birthday

    Putin didn't mention the gift in televised remarks at the start of the meeting when he talked about the need to discuss ways of settling conflicts between ex.

    Associated Press
    October 08, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    It wasn't clear how Vladimir Putin responded to the gift. (Image: @VeronikaBedenko/Twitter)

    As the leaders of several ex-Soviet nations met at the Czarist-era Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus presented Vladimir Putin with a gift certificate for the vehicle. Tractors have been the pride of Belarusian industry since Soviet times.

    Lukashenko, an autocratic leader who has ruled the ex-Soviet nation with an iron hand for nearly three decades while cultivating a man of the people image, told reporters he used a model in his garden similar to the one he gifted Putin.

    It wasn't clear how the Russian leader responded to the gift, which Lukashenko's office revealed.

    Putin didn't mention the gift in televised remarks at the start of the meeting when he talked about the need to discuss ways of settling conflicts between ex-Soviet nations.

    He also emphasized the need to exchange information to fight terrorism, illegal drugs and other crime.

    The leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a loose alliance of ex-Soviet nations, have another gathering to attend next week in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana.
