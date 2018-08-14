App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 07:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

Putty manufacturing companies penalised for not passing on GST rate cut benefit

The cases of both the companies were compounded and penalty of Rs 75,000 was imposed and recovered, an official spokesman said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The department of Legal Metrology has penalised two wall putty manufacturing companies in Jammu allegedly for not passing on the benefit of GST rate cut to consumers. The two companies did not mark revised rates on their products after the central government slashed GST slab on such items from 28 percent to 18 percent.

The cases of both the companies were compounded and penalty of Rs 75,000 was imposed and recovered, an official spokesman said.

He said a team of the Legal Metrology department conducted a surprise inspection of the clearing and forwarding (C&F) establishments of two leading companies at Kunjwani and Trikuta Nagar.

It was found that after the reduction of tax slab from 28 percent to 18 percent, both the C&F conducted the sale of wall putty with tax slab of 18 percent and issued the sale bill to dealers but reduced MRP for the benefits of consumers was not marked on the wall putty bags, the spokesman said.

The Centre has issued directions that all such pre-packed commodities with reduced GST slab must bear revised MRP so that consumers can avail the benefit of tax reduction.

The team seized all the documents related to sale of such bags and stopped any further selling of the products till the necessary rectification was done by the management of the two companies, the spokesman said.

The management assured to comply with all the provisions. The reduced MRP was marked on the wall putty bags, the spokesman said.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #Economy #GST #India #Jammu

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.