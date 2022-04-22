English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Putin to meet with UN chief Guterres in Russia next week: Kremlin

    The announcement was made on the 58th day of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 12 million displaced people, in Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

    AFP
    April 22, 2022 / 10:35 PM IST
    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on April 16, 2022, in Moscow. - Reuters

    Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting on April 16, 2022, in Moscow. - Reuters

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will next week hold talks with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Russia, the Kremlin said on Friday.

    The announcement was made on the 58th day of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, with thousands killed and more than 12 million displaced people, in Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

    "On Tuesday, April 26, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will arrive in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told state news agency RIA Novosti.

    "He will also be received by Russian President Vladimir Putin."

    No other details were immediately provided.

    Close

    A UN spokesman said Wednesday that Guterres had asked to meet with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

    The United Nations has been largely marginalised in the crisis since Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

    Guterres seeks to spur dialogue to end the conflict, the UN said.

    Putin has not taken Guterres's phone calls, or had any contact with him, since the UN chief stated that Russia's military campaign violated the UN charter.

    United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said on Friday that Russian actions in Ukraine may amount to war crimes.

     



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    AFP
    Tags: #Antonio Guterres #Russia #Russia Ukraine crisis #Russian President Vladimir Putin #United Nations (UN)
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 10:35 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.