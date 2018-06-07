Putin names India, China and Russia as ‘major players’ in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has named India, China and Russia as ‘major players’ in the Shanghai Corporation Organisation (SCO), just a few days before the bloc’s summit in Qingdao, China.

The SCO was launched in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Putin also emphasised that the group that was launched to resolve the border conflicts between China, Russia and erstwhile components of the Soviet Union has evolved into an eight-member powerful bloc with substantial resources.

Putin has been quoted in his interview with the China Media Group, including the CGTN English Channel, saying “The SCO member states account for one-fourth of the world’s GDP, 43% of the international population and 23% of the global territory.” He also stressed on the “rapid economic growth of China, India and Russia, all of which are major players in the organisation”, according to the report published by Hindustan Times.

The next summit of the bloc is scheduled to be held on June 9 and 10 with both India and Pakistan participating in it. It is believed that while Russia backed India’s participation, Pakistan’s entry was supported by China.

India’s External Affairs Ministry has issued a statement emphasising that both Putin and Modi are in agreement about the important roles both countries have to play “in contributing to an open and equitable world order”. Considering India’s hostility with Pakistan and differences with China, Russia is likely to be India’s ally in the SCO.

Responding to Putin’s statement PM Modi said, “Russia is India’s old-time friend. We share long-standing historical ties, and Mr President (Putin) is my personal friend and a friend of India. For the past four years, you and I stood side by side in the bilateral format and on the international stage... I am very glad that it was so.”