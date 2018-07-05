App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 11:25 AM IST

Punjab to import 50,000 doses of sexed semen

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Punjab government today said it has decided to import 50,000 doses of sexed semen to ensure birth of female calves as part of its multi-prong strategy to increase income of farmers.

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu during a meeting of the department said that the motive of this initiative was to once again bring about the white revolution by promoting the domestic breed of cows and to increase the production of milk, according to a release.

On one hand, the initiative will help in decreasing the population of stray cattle roaming on the roads and on the other hand, the female calves would produce more milk to supplement the income of farmers, he said.

Sidhu said to strengthen the embryo transfer technology programme being run at Patiala, the state government has been successful in getting a grant of Rs7.73 crore from the central government.

He said that under this programme, embryo from one milch animal is transferred to another animal to boost milk production.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 11:24 am

