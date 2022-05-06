English
    Punjab police pick BJP's Tajinder Bagga from his Delhi home over comments against Arvind Kejriwal

    Bagga, a Delhi BJP spokesperson, had been booked a month ago by Punjab police for his statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal over the views on the movie "The Kashmir Files". AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 06, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST
    BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga loses Hari Nagar to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. (Image: Twitter @TajinderBagga)

    BJP’s Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga loses Hari Nagar to AAP's Raj Kumari Dhillon. (Image: Twitter @TajinderBagga)


    Punjab police arrested on Friday BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga from his Delhi residence over his statement against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

    Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal said in a video statement that as many as 50 cops barged into Bagga's in West Delhi’s Janakpuri area at 8:30 am and arrested him. "He couldn't even wear his turban," he said. Delhi police have registered a kidnapping case after Bagga's arrest, according to news agency ANI.

    Bagga, a Delhi BJP spokesperson, had been booked a month ago by Punjab police for his statements against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal over the views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”. AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

    “The Punjab Police informed that they have served five notices under Sections 41-A CrPC to him, but he was deliberately not joining the investigation. The first notice was served on April 9, second on April 11, third on April 15, fourth on April 22 and fifth on April 28. After sharing the details, they sent their team to his house from where he was picked up and taken to Janakpuri police station. They are now completing legal documentation work after making his arrest,” an officer was quoted in a report in Indian Express.

    Punjab Police had booked Bagga under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC, on April 1, 2022. The complaint was with regard to a statement made by Bagga which it is alleged constitutes instigation/incitement to cause violence, use of force, imminent hurt to Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders of Aam Aadmi Party in a pre-designed, well planned, orchestrated manner.

    Punjab AAP spokesperson and Lok Sabha in-charge Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia had filed a complaint based on which an FIR was filed.

    Bagga has been very vocal against Kejriwal on social media. The Punjab police said they had sent notice to Bagga five times to join the investigation but he refused to comply.



    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 6, 2022 12:48 pm
