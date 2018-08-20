Punjab Police filed 11,000 similar drug chargesheets: Study

Moneycontrol News

Punjab Police has been indulging in a copy paste exercise with 10-12 similar phrases repeated in drug possession charge sheets accounting for 11,000 of the total 13,000 filed, as per a report in The Times of India.

This also raises a question on the 90 percent conviction rate and the blind acceptance of these chargesheets in special courts set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act). These findings were mentioned in a report by a Delhi-based research institute - Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy - on the basis of a study conducted by them.

A study was conducted by the institute, which stated a “common narrative” of Punjab’s inability to cut back on the drug abuse taking place in the state. Police has mentioned various similar phrases across the chargesheets.

Under the NDPS Act, Police is only required to prove that the suspect in possession of a drug. This, however, excludes the suspect or the case to not take into consideration any witness testimony and state of mind of the suspect.

Examining the charge sheets, the researchers at the think-tank, found the reports to contain similar terms such as “on the basis of suspicion” and “intoxicant substance/drug recovered in a ‘polythene envelope’” and said, “substance was found carrying a plastic bag”.

The research, titled "From Addict to Convict", focuses on the 13,350 NDPS cases all across the state and includes around 10-12 similar phrases used in 10,959 cases.

The report further suggested that neither has the Act brought any change in trafficking nor has it led to a decrease in the number of drug offences. The Act has only led to an increase in the imprisonment of addicts.