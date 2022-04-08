Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu slams AAP govt alleges illegal sand mining going on unabated

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday slammed the AAP government in Punjab alleging that illegal sand mining was going on in the state unabated.

He claimed that the price of a sand-laden trolley has more than doubled in one month, making the construction material out of reach of a common man.

Had said at dharna yesterday. Sand trolley, which was at (Rs) 4,000 a month ago, is now at (Rs) 9,000 and out of the reach of the aam aadmi (common man), hence constructions have stalled “Illegal mining goes on unabated. What is the govt doing? Arvind Kejriwal Ji Where is Rs 20k crore from sand?” the former Punjab Congress chief tweeted tagging Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Sidhu, who lost the Amritsar East seat in the recently held assembly elections, also posted a purported video clip of sand being mined illegally.

He was referring to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s allegation last year that an estimated Rs 20,000 crore worth of illegal sand mining was taking place when the Congress was in power in Punjab.

Kejriwal had also said that if the AAP comes to power in Punjab, it will stop illegal sand mining and the money saved “will go to women”, referring to his poll promise of Rs 1,000 per month for women.

Mann had on Thursday said a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy would be framed while adding that his government was committed to ensuring a seamless supply of construction material to the people at affordable rates.