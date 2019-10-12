App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2019 08:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab govt hikes DA by 3% for employees, pensioners

The state government described this announcement as 'Diwali bonanza' for employees and pensioners.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Punjab government on October 12 announced three percent hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and pensioners, a move which will put a burden of Rs 480 crore on the state exchequer.

"The employees/pensioners are all set to get a 3 percent hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) with effect from November 1, 2019," Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said in a statement here.

The state government described this announcement as 'Diwali bonanza' for employees and pensioners.

Close

"The decision of the Punjab government will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 480 crore per annum," said the finance minister, adding the implementation of the decision coincides with the Diwali celebrations for the employees and pensioners.

related news

The government would continue to ensure that the employees and pensioners get their due, irrespective of the state's fiscal situation, Badal said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 12, 2019 08:19 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.