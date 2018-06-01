Punjab government announces bus fare hike

The Punjab government on Friday announced a hike in fares for ordinary and air-conditioned buses in the wake of increase in diesel prices. As per the notification issued by the state transport department, the per passenger per km fares of ordinary buses, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach has been fixed at 110 paise, 132 paise, 198 paise and 220 paise respectively with effect from Friday.

Earlier, the fare was 104 paise, 124.80 paise, 187.20 paise and 208 paise for ordinary, HVAC, Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach, an official said.

The state-run Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC)'s managing director Manjit Singh Narang said the increase of diesel prices by almost Rs 3.5 per litre in last one month has hit the public transport sector hard.

"Our fuel bill which used to be Rs 48-49 lakh a day has now reached to Rs 10 lakh per day which is a huge amount," said Narang.