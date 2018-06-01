App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Punjab government announces bus fare hike

Earlier, the fare was 104 paise, 124.80 paise, 187.20 paise and 208 paise for ordinary, HVAC, Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Punjab government on Friday announced a hike in fares for ordinary and air-conditioned buses in the wake of increase in diesel prices. As per the notification issued by the state transport department, the per passenger per km fares of ordinary buses, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning), Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach has been fixed at 110 paise, 132 paise, 198 paise and 220 paise respectively with effect from Friday.

Earlier, the fare was 104 paise, 124.80 paise, 187.20 paise and 208 paise for ordinary, HVAC, Integral Coach and Super Integral Coach, an official said.

The state-run Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC)'s managing director Manjit Singh Narang said the increase of diesel prices by almost Rs 3.5 per litre in last one month has hit the public transport sector hard.

"Our fuel bill which used to be Rs 48-49 lakh a day has now reached to Rs 10 lakh per day which is a huge amount," said Narang.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 07:59 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Punjab

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.