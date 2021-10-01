Punjab CM Charanjit Channi urges PM Modi to resume talks with farmers, repeal farm laws

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets with PM Modi at his residence in Delhi (Image: Twitter/ PMO India)

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on October 1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence to discuss various farmer issues including the commencement of procurement season. He also demanded the three contentious agricultural reform laws introduced by the Centre be repealed.

This is Channi’s first meeting with the Prime Minister after he became chief minister of Punjab last month.

His visit came a day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the long-drawn farmer protests over the Centre’s agricultural reforms.

Giving details of his discussion with PM Modi, Channi said: “Although it was a courtesy call, I have shared three issues with him. Firstly, procurement season usually begins in Punjab on October 1, but this year the Centre has decided to begin it on October 10. I have requested him to start the procurement now.”

Crop procurement is undertaken by the central government's nodal agency Food Corporation of India along with state agencies. The Centre had recently postponed the procurement of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains.

Channi added: “I asked the PM to resolve the matter of farmers’ protest and resume dialogue with the protesting farmers. I demanded that the three laws should be withdrawn.”

He added that he has also requested the PM to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, which has been shut since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, at the earliest.