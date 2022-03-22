English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:How to fix your fixed income with new debt investment avenues? To know the answer and more, Block your calendar on 23 March at 11.30 a.m.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi on March 24

    Bhagwant Mann will be meeting PM Modi at 11 am on Thursday, the sources said.

    PTI
    March 22, 2022 / 08:07 PM IST
    Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Singh.

    Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Singh.

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, official sources said on Tuesday.

    It is going to be Mann’s first meeting with Modi after being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab.

    Mann will be meeting Modi at 11 am on Thursday, the sources said.

    Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "After taking over as the chief minister of Punjab, I have sought time from prime minister and home minister for a courtesy call and to discuss issues related to Punjab.

    Mann was administered oath as the chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

    Close

    Modi had congratulated him for becoming the Punjab chief minister.

    The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP, BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) combine.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bhagwant Mann #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Punjab
    first published: Mar 22, 2022 08:07 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.