Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet PM Modi on March 24

Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann Singh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday, official sources said on Tuesday.

It is going to be Mann’s first meeting with Modi after being sworn in as the chief minister of Punjab.

Mann will be meeting Modi at 11 am on Thursday, the sources said.

Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, "After taking over as the chief minister of Punjab, I have sought time from prime minister and home minister for a courtesy call and to discuss issues related to Punjab.

Mann was administered oath as the chief minister on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Modi had congratulated him for becoming the Punjab chief minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP, BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) combine.