Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married. See photos from the ceremony

Moneycontrol News
Jul 07, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur's wedding took place according to Sikh traditions in Chandigarh.

Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur wedding: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were among those who attended the ceremony.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in Chandigarh on July 7.

The wedding took place according to Sikh traditions. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were among those who attended the ceremony.

 
Mann and Kaur had reportedly met during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Little was known about the chief minister's relationship with Gurpreet Kaur. The announcement about the wedding was made just a day before.

Mann became Punjab's chief minister in March after the Aam Aadmi Party won the state election -- securing 92 out of 117 seats to unseat Congress. He won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of more than 58,000 votes.

