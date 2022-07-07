English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Watch a panel of experts discuss: Challenges of continuously evolving regulation for Cryptocurrency, on 7th July at 3pm. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets married. See photos from the ceremony

    Bhagwant Mann and Gurpreet Kaur's wedding took place according to Sikh traditions in Chandigarh.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST
    Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur wedding: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were among those who attended the ceremony.

    Bhagwant Mann-Gurpreet Kaur wedding: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were among those who attended the ceremony.


    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann married Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in Chandigarh on July 7.

    The wedding took place according to Sikh traditions. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha were among those who attended the ceremony.

     

    Mann and Kaur had reportedly met during campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    Close

    Little was known about the chief minister's relationship with Gurpreet Kaur. The announcement about the wedding was made just a day before.

    Mann became Punjab's chief minister in March after the Aam Aadmi Party won the state election -- securing 92 out of 117 seats to unseat Congress. He won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of more than 58,000 votes.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Punjab
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 12:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.