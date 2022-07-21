Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital: Report

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

Mann was admitted for treatment to Apollo Hospital in the national capital after he felt unwell, sources said early on Thursday. Doctors there diagnosed him with an infection after he complained of stomach ache.

Neither the Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab nor the hospital has issued a statement yet.

On Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann had congratulated the state police and anti-gangster task force for executing a successful operation against gangsters, saying he was committed to making Punjab a peaceful and prosperous state. His tweet came after two suspects in the killing of rapper Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down in a four-hour encounter with Punjab Police.

Bhagwant Mann, 48, had gotten married earlier this month. The chief minister of Punjab married Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in Chandigarh on July 7.

It is Mann’s second marriage. The comedian-turned-politician was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur until their divorce in 2015.

Mann took over a chief minister of Punjab in March this year after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls. AAP bagged 92 out of a total 117 seats in the elections. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.