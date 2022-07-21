English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:Build a bank that customers love. A webinar presented to you by Backbase in association with Moneycontrol.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann admitted to Delhi’s Apollo hospital: Report

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 21, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning, according to news agency ANI.

    Mann was admitted for treatment to Apollo Hospital in the national capital after he felt unwell, sources said early on Thursday. Doctors there diagnosed him with an infection after he complained of stomach ache.

    Neither the Office of the Chief Minister of Punjab nor the hospital has issued a statement yet.

    On Wednesday, Bhagwant Mann had congratulated the state police and anti-gangster task force for executing a successful operation against gangsters, saying he was committed to making Punjab a peaceful and prosperous state. His tweet came after two suspects in the killing of rapper Sidhu Moosewala were gunned down in a four-hour encounter with Punjab Police.

    Bhagwant Mann, 48, had gotten married earlier this month. The chief minister of Punjab married Gurpreet Kaur, a doctor from Haryana, in Chandigarh on July 7.

    Close

    Related stories

    It is Mann’s second marriage. The comedian-turned-politician was earlier married to Inderpreet Kaur until their divorce in 2015.

    Mann took over a chief minister of Punjab in March this year after the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory in the Punjab assembly polls. AAP bagged 92 out of a total 117 seats in the elections. Mann won from the Dhuri seat by a margin of over 58,000 votes.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apollo Hospital #Bhagwant Mann #Delhi #Punjab #Sidhu Moosewala
    first published: Jul 21, 2022 10:27 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.