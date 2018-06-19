App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 10:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Punjab-based animal welfare society to give Rs 1 lakh reward for information on dogfight organisers

Humane Society International has announced the reward for information on organisers of last week's dogfight championship.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

A Punjab-based animal welfare organisation has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the organisers of a dogfight championship scheduled for last Friday in Punjab's Moga district.

Humane Society International (HSI) is helping the police find the organisers.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, Station House Officer of Nihal Singh Wala police station, where an FIR was registered last week on the complaint of the state veterinary department, confirmed that the phone numbers printed on the invites for the championship are switched off.

“We had sent the mobile phone numbers to telecom companies to get information about their owners, but we are yet to receive information," he said.

"We are yet to identify the organisers,” Singh added.

“The dogs are reared in isolation, constantly provoked to make them aggressive and forced to tear each other, often ending in fatal injuries," Jayasimha, the Managing Director of HSI said.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned dogfights, cockfights and ordained that any staged fights between animals and humans must end.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 09:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.