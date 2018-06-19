Punjab-based animal welfare society to give Rs 1 lakh reward for information on dogfight organisers

A Punjab-based animal welfare organisation has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the organisers of a dogfight championship scheduled for last Friday in Punjab's Moga district.

Humane Society International (HSI) is helping the police find the organisers.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh, Station House Officer of Nihal Singh Wala police station, where an FIR was registered last week on the complaint of the state veterinary department, confirmed that the phone numbers printed on the invites for the championship are switched off.

“We had sent the mobile phone numbers to telecom companies to get information about their owners, but we are yet to receive information," he said.

"We are yet to identify the organisers,” Singh added.

“The dogs are reared in isolation, constantly provoked to make them aggressive and forced to tear each other, often ending in fatal injuries," Jayasimha, the Managing Director of HSI said.

In 2014, the Supreme Court had banned dogfights, cockfights and ordained that any staged fights between animals and humans must end.