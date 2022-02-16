English
    Congress 'original', AAP 'xerox': PM's offensive for rivals ahead of Punjab election

    Punjab assembly elections: Punjab votes on February 20 and in the ring are the ruling Congress that has been marred with infighting and surprise exits and reshuffles, the BJP, the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal among others.

    Stella Dey
    February 16, 2022 / 08:27 PM IST
    Punjab elections 2022: PM Modi attacked the Congress and the AAP at a rally in Pathankot. (File)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a stinging attack on BJP’s key rivals - the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party - at an election rally in Punjab’s Pathankot ahead of the crucial assembly election in the state. Calling Congress ‘original’ and AAP its ‘xerox’, Modi alleged that the parties are pretending to be against one another when in reality they are apparently playing a ‘fixed fight’.

    “If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox... One looted Punjab while the other one is involved in scam after scam in Delhi. Despite being 'Ek hi thali ke chatte batte' they (AAP and Congress) are playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) in Punjab, pretending to be against each other,” the Prime Minister said to a thundering rally of supporters, news agency ANI reported.

    Punjab votes on February 20 and in the ring are the ruling Congress that has been marred with infighting and surprise exits and reshuffles, the BJP, the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal among others.

    PM Modi also had a good word for a former Congress stalwart Captain Amarinder Singh whose unceremonious exit from the grand old party raised many eyebrows.

    “Punjabiyat is of umpteen importance to us, while the Opposition views Punjab from the lens of 'Siyasat' (politics)... When Captain Sahab was in Congress, he would stop them from moving in the wrong direction. Now, he is also not there,” PM Modi said at the rally.

    Singh, who was stripped of his powers as the chief minister and replaced with a barely known Charanjit Singh Channi last year, has now formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress. The party will contest the election in an alliance with the BJP and the SAD (Sanyukt). The BJP will contest 65 seats, Punjab Lok Congress has got 37 and their third alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) is getting 15.

    The Congress has declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief ministerial face in the state while AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has gone with two-time parliamentarian Bhagwant Mann.

    The results of the Punjab Assembly elections will be announced on March 10.
    Tags: #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #PM Modi #Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 #punjab election
