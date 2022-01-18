Bhagwant Mann 'in the house': Internet is ROFL over AAP's Punjab election video

Punjab election 2022: AAP's 39-second video is being widely shared online. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @AamAadmiParty)

Soon after Arvind Kejriwal announced that Bhagwant Mann will be the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief ministerial face for the Punjab assembly election, the party came out with a unique spin on a popular Bollywood song.

The video, captioned “Punjab's next CM is in the house” is a spin on the song “Mast Kalandar” from the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer “Heyy Babyy”.

The spoof features talking heads of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and state Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu arguing over who among them will occupy the Chief Minster’s chair. The Chief Minister’s chair, in the video, is Vidya Balan, who is being wooed by the two leaders.

Channi and Sidhu reportedly belong to different camps within the party.

When “CM Chair” (Vidya Balan) turns around, she spots bobbling heads of Kejriwal and top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi standing in the other end of the hall, with her attention falling on the Delhi Chief Minister.

This is when Bhagwant Mann, who was a comedian before he entered politics, is presented before her, leaving the Congress leaders dumbfounded.

The 39-second video is being widely shared online and has over 1.56 lakh views.

Mann, 48, is a two-time MP from Punjab’s Sangrur and the AAP’s Punjab unit chief.

His name as the chief ministerial face was announced at a public event where Kejriwal declared the result of the AAP's “Janta Chunegi Apna CM” drive in which it had asked the people of Punjab as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate.

“Out of 21.59 lakh votes received, many people included my name. I had earlier said that I am not in the race. We declared those votes (naming Kejriwal) as invalid. Out of the remaining, 93.3 per cent people named Sardar Bhagwant Mann's name,” Kejriwal said. “On the second slot was Navjot Singh Sidhu, who got 3.6 per cent votes.”

After his name was announced, Mann got emotional. The comedian-turned-politician's mother and sister were also present at the event. The AAP is the only outfit among major parties contesting the polls which has announced its chief ministerial face.