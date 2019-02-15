Pulwama terror attack: Enter Pakistan and kill Masood Azhar, says Shiv Sena

"Enter Pakistan and kill Masood Azhar," said the Shiv Sena in the wake of the terror attack in Pulwama that killed over 40 CRPF personnel, CNN-News18 reported.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: "This attack on our jawans. Not just pained but angered. I hope we hit them and hit them hard so that they don’t dare to enter our territory and even think of targeting our soldiers ever again. The scourge of terrorism must be purged for good, by all nations around the world."



Masood Azhar is the founder and leader of the UN-designated terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Pakistani authorities took him into 'protective custody' after the 2016 Pathankot airbase attack in India.

Azhar was released by the A B Vajpayee government in December 1999, along with Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and Omar Sheikh, in exchange for the release of the passengers of the hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814.

The Centre’s attempts to list him at the UNSC have been repeatedly blocked by China.