you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama attack: Sena MLC wants boycott of tourism in J&K

Sena legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande said boycotting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, "where youth, women and children pelt stones on security forces", would hurt the economic resources of the northern state.

Representative image
Representative image
Against the backdrop of the Pulwama terrorist attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel, a Shiv Sena MLC wants people from other parts of India to boycott tourism in Jammu and Kashmir for two years.

Sena legislator and spokesperson Manisha Kayande said boycotting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, "where youth, women and children pelt stones on security forces", would hurt the economic resources of the northern state.

"The need of the hour is to counter the mentality of keeping the state on tenterhooks by targeting Indian jawans," she said in a statement issued on Saturday.

Noting that Jammu and Kashmir is a beautiful state that attracts visitors from across the globe, Kayande said, "Tourism benefits the local people. If these resources earned are used against the country and the security forces, Indians should boycott tourism in the state for next two years."

"Whenever there is an encounter between militants and security agencies, locals pelt stones on jawans to help militants get away," she claimed.

The Sena leader also demanded boycott of all Chinese goods, saying that country was supportive of Pakistan, which has been fomenting trouble in India.

China on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan-based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 01:05 pm

tags #CPRF jawans #Current Affairs #India #Pulwama terror attacks

