Current Affairs
Last Updated : Feb 17, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pulwama attack: MNS asks music companies to drop Pak singers

"We have verbally communicated to Indian music companies like T-Series, Sony Music, Venus, Tips Music etc to not work with Pakistani singers. These companies should stop it immediately or we will take action in our own style," Amey Khopkar, head of the MNS Chitrapat Sena told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Following the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, the film wing of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on February 16 asked music label companies to stop working with Pakistani singers.



Recently, Bhushan Kumar's T-Series had collaborated with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Atif Aslam for two different singles.

"They have removed their songs (from the company's YouTube channel) post our warning," Khopkar claimed.

In 2016, after the Uri attacks, the Raj Thackeray-led party had similarly set a 48-hour deadline for all Pakistani artists working in India to leave the country.
First Published on Feb 17, 2019 08:45 am

