Puducherry election 2021 | Madras HC directs UIDAI to confirm if Aadhaar data was misused by BJP during poll campaign

The Madras High Court, on April 2, directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to conduct an internal inquiry to find out if the Puducherry unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got mobile phone numbers of voters from their Aadhaar card.

The HC has further told the Election Commission and the police to continue investigating the case and submit a report after six weeks.

The Madras High Court was hearing a petition filed by A Anand, a leader of the Puducherry chapter of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) -- Communist Party of India (CPI)’s youth wing. He alleged that the BJP collected voters’ phone numbers from Aadhaar cards for its poll campaign, reported India Today.

Anand further mentioned in his petition that Puducherry residents including himself, had received invitation links via messages from the BJP to join booth-level WhatsApp groups. Such messages, he claimed, were received only on Aadhaar-linked phone numbers; the others did not receive any such text message.

The Puducherry BJP, has however, said that the phone numbers of the voters were collected through its door-to-door reach out programme.

The DYFI leader’s lawyer has urged the Madras HC to direct the Election Commission to suspend and withdraw BJP Puducherry’s recognition as a political party for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Puducherry BJP chief Rajeev Chandrashekar has told India Today TV that the DYFI petition was bogus, and it was filed because it cannot compete in real politics.

He said: “The BJP is just using the technology to the fullest to aggressively take the message to people. At the time of the pandemic, when door-to-door interaction has to be done very carefully, we are using technology. We use data available in the public domain to reach the masses. We are only doing things that are legally permissible for political parties to do,” he said.

Elections to the Puducherry Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the results will come out on May 2.