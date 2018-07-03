App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Puducherry Chief Minister cites delay in Lt Governor nod for schemes, raises

Intervening the Chief Minister, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan said, the assembly could adopt a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to grant statehood instead of a joint meeting of political party leaders and legislators.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Kiran Bedi
Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today raised the issue of statehood with special category status for the union territory, citing 'delay' in getting approvals from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to welfare schemes.

A joint meeting of all party leaders and MLAs could be held to reach a consensus on the long pending demand, he told the territorial assembly.

Narayanasamy was winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her address to the assembly on March 26. He said there were instances of delay in getting the nod of the Lt Governor on cabinet decisions such as the farm loan waiver.

The chief minister also said that his government had been asserting that Puducherry should be granted statehood with special category status so that there would be no hiccups in the enforcement of cabinet decisions (related to welfare measures).

related news

Intervening the Chief Minister, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA A Anbalagan said, the assembly could adopt a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to grant statehood instead of a joint meeting of political party leaders and legislators.

Responding to this, Narayanasamy said the joint meeting of political leaders could discuss either the special category status or statehood. He also listed the various problems Puducherry had been facing while being a Union Territory.

Later, the motion of thanks to Lt Governor's address was passed by voice vote. The House adjourned to meet at 9.30 AM on Wednesday.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 08:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.