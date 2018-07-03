Puducherry Chief Minister cites delay in Lt Governor nod for schemes, raises

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy today raised the issue of statehood with special category status for the union territory, citing 'delay' in getting approvals from Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to welfare schemes.

A joint meeting of all party leaders and MLAs could be held to reach a consensus on the long pending demand, he told the territorial assembly.

Narayanasamy was winding up the debate on the motion of thanks to Lt Governor Kiran Bedi for her address to the assembly on March 26. He said there were instances of delay in getting the nod of the Lt Governor on cabinet decisions such as the farm loan waiver.

The chief minister also said that his government had been asserting that Puducherry should be granted statehood with special category status so that there would be no hiccups in the enforcement of cabinet decisions (related to welfare measures).

Intervening the Chief Minister, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA A Anbalagan said, the assembly could adopt a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to grant statehood instead of a joint meeting of political party leaders and legislators.

Responding to this, Narayanasamy said the joint meeting of political leaders could discuss either the special category status or statehood. He also listed the various problems Puducherry had been facing while being a Union Territory.

Later, the motion of thanks to Lt Governor's address was passed by voice vote. The House adjourned to meet at 9.30 AM on Wednesday.