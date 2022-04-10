PSPCL made more power available in April to meet surge in demand: Minister

Punjab's Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Sunday said PSPCL made more power available in the last nine days as compared to the year-ago period, to meet the surge in demand. The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has made 16,085 lakh units power available from April 1-9, which is substantially more in comparison to 11,206 lakh units made available during the year-ago period.
It supplied maximum banking power of 1044 megawatt in April so far over 253 MW in the year-ago period. During the ongoing summer season, power demand surge observed in March continued unabated in April due to scorching temperature and heat waves in the state, a statement quoted him as saying.
To meet this extraordinary demand, PSPCL purchased 655 lakh units electricity from power exchange in comparison to 186 lakh units purchased in the year-ago period. This year, PSPCL catered to peak demand of 7,714 MW on April 8, which is 1659 MW more in comparison to peak demand of 6,055 MW recorded on April 9, 2021, he said.
The minister reiterated AAP government's commitment to providing eight hours of regular supply to agriculture pump sets, and uninterrupted and quality power supply to all categories of consumers including Industry in the state in the upcoming paddy season. The minister said PSPCL is focusing on maximum banking with other states. Starting November 2021, power is being supplied for banking and is being continued right up to April so that the 2300 MW power can be received back during the upcoming paddy season.
