    Prophet comments row to Capitol riots hearing: News this week in 5 cartoons

    Our selection of this week's best editorial cartoons.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 12, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

    Massive protests erupted across India this week after former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's offensive comments about Prophet Muhammad during a television debate. Her remarks drew criticism for other nations, compelling the BJP to sack her.

    In the US, Congressional hearings took place pertaining to the January 6 Capitol attack by former President Donald Trump's supporters. They had stormed the Congress in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's victory in the presidential polls.

    Before the riot, Trump had repeatedly made allegations of election fraud. But the hearings showed that even those closest to him, like his daughter Ivanka, did not believe his claims.

    In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced, and won, a no-trust vote, but is widely seen as losing public support in wake of the Partygate scandal.

    See  how these developments were covered by editorial cartoonists.

    Sandeep Adhwaryu, The Times of India

     

    Adhwaryu depicts simmering protests against Nupur Sharma's comments.

     

    Morten Morland, The Times

    Morland illustrates the mounting leadership challenges facing Boris Johnson.

     

    Ben Jennings, The Guardian 

    The Guardian cartoonist shows Johnson's time is running out. 



     

    Ann Telnaes, The Washington Post

    Telnaes sketch depicts Trump's troubled legacy as US president.

     

    Kevin Kal Kallugher

    The world must not forget that Russia's war on Ukraine is still on. 


    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Boris Johnson #Donald Trump #editorial cartoons
    first published: Jun 12, 2022 04:27 pm
