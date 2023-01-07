Prince Harry says he was 'bigoted' before he met wife Meghan

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle quit frontline royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Prince Harry, in news for sensational claims in his upcoming memoir, has admitted he was "probably bigoted" before his relationship with Meghan Markle.

In an interview with CBS, the British royal said he had been "incredibly naive" about how his relationship with Meghan, who is biracial, would be covered by the British press.

He send what Meghan went through was similar to the media coverage of William's wife Kate, and Camilla, the Queen consort, but with the added race element.

"British press jumped on straight away," he told CBS. "I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

Harry and Meghan stepped away from the royal family in 2020, moving first to Canada and then settling in the United States.

Since then, they have been outspoken about their struggles as senior royals -- hounding by the press and alleged racism within the British royal family.

In 2021, the couple gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they opened up about their mental health struggles. Meghan said she had suicidal thoughts and was given inadequate support by the royal family. She also claimed that before their son Archie was born, there were conversations about how dark his skin might be

The couple's accusations draw a rebuttal from the royal family, with Prince William saying "we are very much not a racist family".

Harry and Meghan went on to film a Netflix documentary detailing their lives in the US and recollections of living in Britain.

Read: Review | Netflix docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’ is yet another royal rehash

What's making news right new is Prince Harry's memoir "Spare". It is officially scheduled to release next week but a Spanish-language version of the memoir went on sale erroneously, revealing controversial excerpts to the world.

In the book Harry accuses his elder brother William of attacking him in 2019 and candidly speaks about his experiments with sex and drugs.

The younger royal also claimed he killed 25 Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan while on military duty. His claim drew criticism from British officials as well as Taliban.