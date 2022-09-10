Revisiting history: Four-year-old Charles at his mother's coronation ceremony

At 73, Queen Elizabeth's eldest son Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, has become king. He became the heir to the throne with his mother's accession in 1952.

When her coronation took place in 1953, Charles was just four. Many are revisiting a photo from the ceremony after rapid changes in British royal family because of the Queen's death.

The image, shared on social media by the Royal Collection Trust in 2019, showed him standing standing between his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and his aunt, Princess Margaret.

Trained to become the monarch since childhood, Charles will finally be proclaimed king on September 10.

He was greeted with cheers of "God Save the King" when he returned to Buckingham Palace from Balmoral, where the Queen died on September 8.

Soon after his return, he made his first televised address as king, in which he promised to follow in the footsteps of his "darling mama".

"Queen Elizabeth's was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing," he said. "That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

Upon Charles' accession to the throne, his elder son Prince William becomes the heir-apparent.

Prince William, the duke of Cambridge, will now assume the title of the Prince of Wales. His wife, Kate Middleton, will become the Princess of Wales -- the title that William and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana held.

Commentators say the British monarchy is going through testing times, and the new king will have some challenges in store.

(With inputs from AFP).

