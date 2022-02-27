'Mann Ki Baat' updates: Ahead of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges Indians to go 'vocal for local'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' is a radio programme aires on the last Sunday of every month since it was started in October 2014 (File Image)

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday urged citizens to go "vocal for local". He requested people to celebrate upcoming festivals such as Holi with locally made and sourced products. "This is the time to sweeten relationships and also the time to strengthen ties with family, friends and all our well-wishers," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also paid tribute to physicist CV Raman ahead of World Science Day on February 28, and urged parents to instill scientific temperament in kids at home.

He also highlighted efforts underway in Jammu, Visakhapatnam, Mumbai and Ranthambore to reduce the use of plastics and promote the use of eco-friendly alternatives under the Swachch Bharat Mission.

During the 86th edition of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga brought his daughter Mary to Kerala for ayurvedic treatment after she started suffering from vision problems.

According to Narendra Modi, after Mary recovered by using ayurvedic medicines, her father promised him that the knowledge of India's ayurvedic treatments would be spread in Kenya as well.



Do join this month’s #MannKiBaat, which begins at 11 AM today. It is always a delight to showcase the life journey of exceptional people who are transforming the lives of others and highlight the views of our citizens on a wide range of subjects. pic.twitter.com/OHbmoMQJUz

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2022

Although the teaser for 'Mann Ki Baat' revealed that Prime Minister Modi would talk about "exceptional citizens who are transforming lives of others", many expected him to bring up his stand on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

'Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme helmed by Prime Minister Modi was started in October 3, 2014 and has been aired on the last Sunday of every month henceforth.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister sought ideas and suggestions for this month’s episode on Twitter. “This month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme will take place on the 27th of February, and as before I am eager for your suggestions …write them on MyGov, the NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 and record your message,” he tweeted.

On Sunday, however, many Twitter users urged Narendra Modi to speak up about Russian military operation in Ukraine and the government's ongoing plan to evacuate Indians from the war zone.



We're Modi ji please Stand with Ukraine we know Russia is our friend but we have to stop this war because it can turn into an world war !! Stop it Russia #worldwar3 — Aman Mishra (@ia_AmanMishra) February 27, 2022





It’s time to take a principled stand on #Ukranie We understand India cannot (and should not) get involved but let’s acknowledge the facts

— DJ (@sum1sense) February 27, 2022

India on Friday abstained from voting in the United Nations Security Council on a US-backed draft resolution condemning the Russian military operation on Ukraine, and urged all parties to return to the oath of dialogue and diplomacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday and reiterated that his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. The Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

He also spoke to the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.