Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch portal for credit-linked govt schemes tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Jan Samarth Portal', or the national portal for credit-linked government schemes - on June 6.

The portal will be inaugurated by Modi at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi as part of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Corporate Affairs' 'lconic Week Celebrations', according to a press release from the the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Jan Samarth Portal is a one-stop digital portal that will link government credit schemes. It is a first-of-its-kind platform that directly connects beneficiaries to lenders, according to the press release.

"The main purpose of Jan Samarth portal is to encourage inclusive growth and development of various sectors by guiding and providing them with the right type of government benefits through simple and easy digital processes," according to the statement. "The portal ensures end to end coverage of all the linked schemes."

The Prime Minister will also open a Digital Exhibition that chronicles the eight-year journey of the two Ministries.

A special series of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20 coins will also be released by the Prime Minister. The subject of these special coins will be the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' logo, and they will be easily recognizable by visually impaired people, the statement added.

The event will also be held simultaneously at 75 places across the country, with each location connected to the main venue by virtual mode.