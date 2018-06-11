App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Prime Minister calls council of ministers meeting on June 13

The meeting of Council of Ministers, being held after a gap of seven months, comes in the backdrop of the recent setback in by-polls conducted in many states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of his government's flagship schemes and the agenda for the last year of the current NDA rule at a meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

According to sources, the meeting will be held in Parliament House. All ministers have been asked to attend the crucial meeting.

Sources said the meeting may also deliberate on farm distress and the government's efforts to provide relief to them through various initiatives announced in the Budget like 1.5 times higher MSP than the cost of production.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Start-up funding scheme, Mudra Yojana among others schemes will be reviewed in the meeting.
First Published on Jun 11, 2018 04:24 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi

