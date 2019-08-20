Primary schools reopen in Kashmir valley, but students stay away: Report

With restrictions eased in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) after nearly a fortnight, primary schools in the Valley re-opened to empty classrooms, The Indian Express has reported.

According to the report, while teachers reported to work in Kashmir, students preferred to stay away as parents expressed concerns regarding the safety of their children.

The newspaper visited 13 schools across Srinagar, all of them falling in the city's relatively peaceful Civil Lines area. According to the report, of these 13, 11 schools were locked while the security guards at the remaining two schools informed that neither staff nor students had arrived.

In Rajbagh, a security guard at Presentation Convent told the newspaper that while a "few teachers" did come, "not a single student turned up". Moreover, the school did not press their buses into service since communication with the drivers and parents of students was not possible.

"I live next to this school. But I will not send my kids to school. The situation is tense," Aijaz Ahmad, whose daughters study in the school, told the newspaper. "Will the Srinagar Deputy Commissioner ensure safety of my kids? No. The daughters of who’s who in the government study in this school but see, none of them have sent their kids today," Ahmad said.

Not being able to reach out to drivers was a problem faced by Burn Hall School at Sonwar, reportedly a high-security zone, as well. "We have more than 25 school buses but we didn’t send any of them out today. We couldn’t reach out to the drivers," an employee of the school said.

"No student has come today," the employee added. The gates of Burn Hall school remained shut, as did those of St Paul International School, also in Sonwar and Woodland School at Gupkar.

Peering through a peephole, a watchman at the Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson Girls School, near Lal Chowk, told the newspaper that the school is shut.

At the Government Girls High School in Karan Nagar, some teachers did turn up.

"They (teachers) waited for some time but no student came here… When students didn’t come, the teachers also left for home," a security guard told the newspaper.

According to the report, the Kendriya Vidyalaya inside Badami Bagh cantonment in Shivpora was the only exception, with some students turning up. An official at the school told the newspaper that out of the 1,000 students studying in the school, less than 100 turned up.

Director School Education, Mohammad Younis Malik, admitted that the attendance in schools was poor with at least two areas recording zero attendance in primary schools, according to the report.

"Primary schools in Budgam saw an attendance of between 4 to 11 students. There was nil attendance at Shopian and no attendance at DH Pora (Kulgam)," Malik said.