English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Primary focus on evacuating Indians from conflict zones in eastern Ukraine: MEA

    MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that around 300 Indians are stuck in Kharkiv and 700 are in Sumy.

    PTI
    March 04, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    (Image: Reuters)

    India is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals from the conflict zones of Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

    MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that around 300 Indians are stuck in Kharkiv and 700 are in Sumy.

    At a media briefing, he said a local ceasefire would help in the evacuation of the Indians and that New Delhi is urging both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to find ways for their safe passage from the conflict zones.

    "Our primary focus is to get Indian students out of conflict zones in eastern Ukraine,” he said.

    Bagchi said around 20,000 Indians have left Ukraine’s borders since India issued its first travel advisories in mid-February.

    Close

    He said 15 flights landed in India as part of the evacuation mission during last 24 hours, bringing back more than 3,000 nationals.

    The spokesperson said 16 flights are scheduled for the next 24 hours.

    Over 10,300 Indians brought back in 48 flights under 'Operation Ganga' so far, he added.
    PTI
    Tags: #Arindam Bagchi #Current Affairs #India #Ministry of External Affairs #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Russia Ukraine crisis #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 07:48 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.