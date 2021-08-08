Priest sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor girls in temple

A Delhi court, on August 7, sentenced a priest to life imprisonment for raping two minor girls in a temple.

The judge said that the 76-year-old Vishva Bandhu did not even care for the faith attached to his office as a priest and desecrated the place of worship where the children should have had a safe time.

The convict was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life and slapped with a Rs 60,000 fine by an order on July 16, 2021.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vijeta Singh Rawat said that the priest had committed offences upon children within the sacred precincts of a temple and that the court would also be failing in its duty if such predator is set free.

"No remorse was expressed at any stage of the trial. In the facts and circumstances of this case, if leniency is shown, this court would be letting down the children who have fought all odds to pursue the matter. These victims have been scarred for the future," the judge said.

The court, in its July 16 order, also quoted from American Poet Maya Angelou's book "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" and said that it captures the pathos created when the dignity of a defenceless child victim is violated by an adult through his violent act of contempt.

Angelou's quote read as, "Then there was the pain. A breaking and entering when even the senses are torn apart. The act of rape on an eight-year-old body is a matter of the needle giving because the camel can't. The child gives, because the body can, and the mind of the violator cannot."

Furthermore, the judge opined that there is no scope for his reformation as extremely vulnerable victims were preyed upon by him despite his old age.

"Considering that minor children aged about 7 and 9 years had been repeatedly raped by the convict irrefragably speaks volumes about the depravity and proclivity in the mindset of the convict which is an aggravating circumstance," the order stated.

The judge also granted Rs 7.5 lakh as compensation to each of the victims to secure their emotional and mental health and ensure that they have unhindered education equipping them for a safer future.

